VISAKHAPATNAM: Though the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the infamous Vizag Land scam, submitted its final report through the Vizag Commissioner of Police (CP), almost three months ago, on January 29, yet no action has been initiated till date. The government has so far neither revealed the content of the report nor has taken any action on it. With this situation prevailing, hundreds of the land-scam victims are alleging that the government is ‘backing the culprits’.

Not only sections of the public but also a section of the political fraternity are in a mood to criticise the government. According to informed sources, the report contains names of many TDP as also of some YSRCP leaders. Given, that this is the election year, leaders of opposition parties allege that the government may not dare to take any action on the basis of the report submitted by the SIT.

For record, the SIT received a large number of complaints. To be precise, it received around 2,875 complaints against several illegal encroachments, tampering, forgery of revenue lands etc. Out of these, the SIT team focused on 336 complaints, including the 69 related to land NOC issues. Most of the complaints were in connection with land encroachments in Vizag (rural), Gajuwaka and Bhimili mandals.

As the SIT report was submitted to the government, P Vishnukumar Raju, MLA and BJP Floor leader in the Assembly, raised the issue of action taken on it in the last Assembly session. He demanded that the government reveal the contents of the submitted SIT report and take immediate action on it. The government in its reply said that the report was with the State General Administration department and the higher officials were thoroughly examining its contents to take further action. But, even after several days of that reply there has been no news on any government action.

Meanwhile, many victims, who had complained to the SIT during its probe period, alleged that the government was colluded with the culprits of the scam. Dr Ahikrishna, who made a complaint to the SIT about his land being grabbed said, “Due to the delay in taking any action, culprits will continue with their atrocities against and harassments of the land owners, who had complained against them. Government must reveal the contents of the SIT report and initiate immediate action”.

Another victim of the scam, A Radhakrishna, who made a compliant to the SIT, also responded in a similar manner. “If the government didn’t act properly on these land-related irregularities, how could public like us face these real estate criminals in future? We demand immediate action on the SIT report,” he said.

While responding to a query on the delay in government’s action, YSRCP leader G Amarnath told TNIE that the TDP government was trying to save its party men in the infamous Vizag land scam by not revealing anything or not taking any action on the SIT report.

Though it had been three months since the SIT probe was completed and the final report was submitted to the government for further action, there had been no action initiated yet. This is nothing but trying to pour water on the SIT probe to protect the TDP functionaries, who played a key role in the scam, he said. As per our sources, a minister, several MLAs and other leaders are involved in this scam. To cover up its crimes and absolve its leaders, the Government was not initiating any action on the SIT report, the Opposition leader said. We strongly demand a CBI probe into this scam, he said. MLA Vishnukumar Raju also echoed the same.

“We raised the issue in the Assembly also and the government didn’t answer properly. Even after three months of submission, why is the government not revealing the content of the SIT final report? Why is the government taking so much time to initiate action against the land grabbers? We strongly demand a quick action on the Vizag land scamsters on the basis of SIT Report” he said.

“Government is not at all interested in the SIT report on the land scams of Vizag and I do not think it is going to take any action on the basis of the SIT report. The report might be just thrown in the bin,” one higher official of the Revenue department said.