108 ambulance staff call off stir after Chief Minister’s salary hike promise

Emergency medical technicians and pilots recently launched a protest by working for eight hours, violating the 12-hour shift system.

Contract staff of the 108 emergency ambulance service called off their protest. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s assurance on Friday that the government will sympathetically consider their demands for salary hike and eight-hour shift system, contract staff of the 108 emergency ambulance service called off their protest.Emergency medical technicians and pilots (drivers of 108 ambulances) recently launched a protest by working for eight hours, violating the 12-hour shift system.

After holding discussions with the officials on Thursday and Friday, representatives of the protesting staff called on the Chief Minister at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on Friday and appealed to him to increase their wages by 50 per cent or at least by Rs 4,000 as is being implemented by the Telangana government.

The 108 staff also wanted the government to implement three-shift system (eight hours each).
Stating that the three-shift system was not possible at present and they should work in two shifts (12 hours each), the Chief Minister, however, promised to increase their wages at the earliest and called upon them to earn a good reputation for themselves and bring laurels to the government by extending the necessary emergency medical services to the needy.President of  108 Contract Employees’ Union B Kiran Kumar said that, at present, medical technicians are getting a monthly salary of Rs 11,500 and the pilots (drivers) Rs 10,500.

