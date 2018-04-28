24 cricket bookies arrested in Guntur, Rs 4.63 lakh seized in raids

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Rural police arrested 24 cricket bookies during raids under Sattenapalli and Chilakaluripet police station limits in Guntur district on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said based on a complaint lodged by Tagidita Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Pandaripuram of Chilakaluripet, the police conducted a raid at the house of Tanneeru Venkateswarlu alias Panthulu at Vadderapalem in Chilakaluripet and arrested 11 persons including Venkateswarlu. The police also seized two TVs, one laptop, 11 cell phones, 150 grams of ganja and Rs 67,700 cash.

The arrested were identified as Gottipati Sadasiva Rao of Subhani Nagar, Kamineni Pradeep Kumar of Pasumarru village, Mole Koti Reddy of Gandaiah Thota, Nannapaneni Narendra Reddy of Ragannapalem, Sk Yendugumpalem Subhani of Boppudi village, Perumalla Nageswara Rao, Kanamarlapudi Kiran Kumar and Dontha Krishna of Markapuram in Prakasam district and Kollipara Veerendra of Addanki in Prakasam district.

The Chilakaluripet police arrested 11 persons and launched a manhunt for bookie Koppuravuri Ramakrishna of Chilakaluripet, Inaganti Srinivasa Rao of Pandaripuram, Sravan of Sattenapalli and Chebrolu Mahesh Babu of Martur in Prakasam district.Based on a complaint against Mudiraj, the Sattenapalli police conducted a raid on Dolphin Family Restaurant and arrested four bookies and nine punters. The police also seized a communicator box, a TV and Rs 3,95,560 cash.

The police arrested bookies Kodeti Sivaji, Avuladoddi Gangadhar, Seelam Srinivasa Rao and Potti Sravan Kumar and punters Tammisetty Bala Veeraswami of Madala village, Sarvepalli Radhakrishna of Bandla Bazar, Kummari Dastagiri of Kothapet, Taduvai Raju of Vadlapalli, Sk Johnny Basha, Sure Sai Kumar, Dasu Rama Bramhachari, Guntanala Venkatesh and Jinka Bhavanrushi of Sattenaplli in Guntur district.

SP Appala Naidu appreciated Sattenapalli CI R Suresh Babu, SI P Rambabu, head constables N Sambasiva Rao and Ch Nageswara Rao for nabbing the accused. The SP also appreciated Chilakaluripet CI B Suresh Babu, SI M Uma Maheswara Rao, head constable PJ Khan and constables D Dhananjaya Rao and T Venkaiah for nabbing the accused in the nick of time.