Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, DSC schedule announced

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Notification for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, APTET 2018 will be issued on May 4 and DSC notification will be issued on July 6. HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released the exam schedule for TET and DSC here on Saturday.

Candidates can make online payments and submit applications from May 5 onwards. Mock tests for TET will be held from May 25. The exam will be conducted from June 10 and the results will be out on June 30. Minister informed that candidates can submit their application for DSC exam from July 6 to August 9. The examination will be held from August 23 and the results will be announced on September 15. The Minister said a total of 10,351 teachers will be recruited this time.