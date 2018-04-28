CM's intervention: Akhila Priya, AV Subba Reddy vow to bury the hatchet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a series of intervention meetings held by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with the warring Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her rival AV Subba Reddy, both the parties called a truce on Friday. They vowed to ‘abide by the party high command’s order and work collectively for the party’. Akhila and Subba Reddy also agreed to sort out the ‘minor difference’ through dialogue, and added that they would chalk out a plan together to strengthen the TDP in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister initially met both the leaders separately, and then called for a joint meeting. It is learnt that Subba Reddy had submitted to the CM evidence of the stone-pelting on his cycle rally. On her part, Akhila Priya raised objections to the alleged remarks made by Subba Reddy’s daughter against her family. After listening to both the parties, Naidu is said to have pulled up Akhila Priya for reportedly not taking senior leaders into confidence. It is also learnt that the TDP supremo offered Nandyala seat to Subba Reddy, but the latter expressed his reluctance as he hails from Allagadda.

To this, Naidu is said to have assured him a ‘suitable’ position. Later, at a press meet, Subba Reddy said, “I have always said that I would follow the high command’s directives. I will stick to my word, and iron out the differences.” Speaking on the occasion, Akhila Priya and her cousin Brahmananda Reddy, who represents Nandyal Assembly constituency, said that they would also abide by the directives of the Chief Minister. “The CM is like our family head after we lost our parents. We will sit with Subba Reddy, close to our family in the past, and sort out the differences and work together,” they said.