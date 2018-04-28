Coastal AP, Rayalaseema sizzle at 40-42 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Temperatures continue to soar in Andhra Pradesh as summer started turning oppressive. Many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema have witnessed maximum temperatures hovering around 40 to 42 degree Celsius, forcing citizens to stay indoors.

Tirupati, Nandyal and Jangamaheswarapuram in Coastal AP recorded the highest day temperature of 42 degree Celsius on Friday. Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool in Rayalaseema and Nandigama recorded 41 degree Celsius. Vijayawada sizzled at 40 degree Celsius while Kavali and Nellore recorded 38 degree Celisius.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh (Agency areas of Visakhapatnam), but dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema region.Officials of Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) told Express that there is no formation of any low pressure at all. They said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in AP in the next 24 hours.