Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coastal AP, Rayalaseema sizzle at 40-42 degree Celsius

Temperatures continue to soar in Andhra Pradesh as summer started turning oppressive.

Published: 28th April 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tirupati, Nandyal and Jangamaheswarapuram in Coastal AP recorded the highest day temperature of 42 degree Celsius on Friday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Temperatures continue to soar in Andhra Pradesh as summer started turning oppressive. Many places in Coastal  Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema have witnessed maximum temperatures hovering around  40 to 42 degree Celsius, forcing citizens to stay indoors.

Tirupati, Nandyal and Jangamaheswarapuram in Coastal AP recorded the highest day temperature of 42 degree Celsius on Friday. Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool in Rayalaseema and Nandigama  recorded 41 degree Celsius. Vijayawada sizzled at 40 degree Celsius while Kavali and Nellore recorded 38 degree Celisius.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated  places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh (Agency areas of Visakhapatnam), but dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema region.Officials of Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) told Express that there is no formation of any low pressure at all. They said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are  likely to occur at isolated places in AP in the next 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh temperature AP weather
More from this section

Cyber attacks a challenge to use of advanced technologies: IT Minister Nara Lokesh

death, murder,suicide

Father ends life after poisoning two kids

Two Guntur Aarogyasri staffers attempt suicide demanding payment bonus

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures