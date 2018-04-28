Home States Andhra Pradesh

Father ends life after poisoning two kids

Struggling to come to terms with the death of his wife, Lakshminarayana committed suicide after killing his two children by administering cyanide to them

Published: 28th April 2018 05:31 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a man committed suicide after killing his two children by administering poison to them, at his residence in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Friday.

According to Mangalagiri Urban CI B Harikrishna, Tiruveedula Lakshminarayana (38) after the death of his wife Sireesha a month ago, was living with his two sons Tejeswar (14) and Amareswar (11) at Lane 11 of Koppuravuri Colony of Mangalagiri.

Struggling to come to terms with the death of his wife, Lakshminarayana committed suicide after killing his two children by administering cyanide to them, at his residence in Mangalagiri on Friday.As Lakshminarayana was a goldsmith, cyanide was easily available at his house. His elder son Tejeswar was studying Class IX and Amareswar was studying Class VI at Mangalagiri. The police registered a case.

