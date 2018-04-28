No surprise if BJP-YSRC contest elections together, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Launching a scathing attack on the YSRC and BJP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that it would be no surprise if the two parties work or contest together in the next elections and citing the statements of BJP Central leaders said, they were opening up on what was a tacit understanding till recently. Addressing a press conference at the Interim Government Complex, Naidu touched upon a number of issues, ranging from the tactics of the Opposition to the role of retired bureaucrats and his government’s achievements in the last four years. Though he took the BJP to task, he ruled out campaigning against the party in poll-bound Karnataka.

To a query, he replied, “Our struggle is for our State... question is not of me going there and campaigning ...we should teach a lesson to those who betrayed us. People are intelligent, they will decide.”Dwelling at length on the ‘injustice’ meted out to the State by both the BJP and the Congress, he opined that there should be a debate on the Third Front. “TDP is not new to national politics. We initiated new politics at the Centre. When no one dared challenge Indira Gandhi, it was NTR who had done so. Subsequently, TDP took the lead and there was the National Front government.

Later I took the initiative and we formed the first truly Third Front government with outside support from the Congress,” he recalled. Nonetheless, keeping cards close to his chest, he did not divulge his plans on the efforts underway to cobble up a Third Front. “If we win 25 MP seats, we can decide who will be the PM... TDP has always been ahead when it comes to national politics. We redefined Centre-State relations and powers. The Centre must be responsible. Centralisation of power isn’t good,” he commented.

Naidu also scoffed at the Opposition’s allegations that the TDP had betrayed Backward Classes (BCs). “How can they talk about welfare of BCs? During YSR regime, they spent Rs 3,000 crore. They did not even provide chairs for the BC Corporation. The TDP, in the last four years, spent Rs 41,000 crore on welfare of BCs. Unlike under YSR regime, we have made nine BCs vice-chancellors. Nine BCs have become judges under TDP regime,” he asserted and accused Prashant Kishor, consultant of Jagan, of trying to bring disruptive politics. “People like him may be useful for market but people are in no mood to be persuaded.. if you fabricate something,” he added.

He accused the BJP and YSRC of trying to foment trouble and, citing the violence at Tuni during the Kapu quota stir, he warned that such games may have been played in other States but won’t be allowed in the State. “One NDA minister refers to him (Jagan) as a great leader. BJP which talks of honesty but how can they do so when they are hand in glove with the corrupt? Their approach itself is wrong... how can they let the corrupt escape the country?” he questioned and recalled that support extended by the YSRC to the BJP in the presidential elections. “The indications are clear. The BJP and YSRC leaders’ statements show that they are now opening up on their understanding. The BJP did not want alliance with TDP to continue because we are upright and questioned the injustice being done to the State. They think YSRC with its leader facing court cases will dance to their tunes. BJP leaders say they will meet Jagan when he visits Vizag,” he said.

On the proposed TDP public meeting in Tirupati on April 30, he said they would highlight how in 2014, Narendra Modi, the then PM candidate, promised special status to the State in the temple town. To a question, he clarified that he did not appeal to the people to shield him from attacks by the Centre. “Why should I be afraid? YSR ordered 26 inquiries against me. Sonia Gandhi tried during the Kiran Reddy regime. The case was dismissed in the high court and Supreme Court. When there is nothing against me, what should I be afraid of?” he asked and clarified that he had merely asked people to be wary as the YSRC and Central leaders were conspiring against the State, Polavaram project and were even threatening IAS officers.

On his recent remarks against the Governor, he said the institution must be above politics. “TDP has suffered due to the institution of the government. In the mid 1980s, Ramlal dismissed the NTR government. People had to take to the streets till NTR became CM again. We had regular tiffs with Kumudben Joshi.“Now also, the Central government is doing unnecessary things.. the Governor should not give scope for even rumours. If he goes to Delhi (soon after meeting me), it only adds grill to the rumour mills,” he observed.