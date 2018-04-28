Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three children drowned in a pit dug up as part of road construction works in Amaravati

A group of 10 children from the SC colony went out to play and three of them got into the pit filled with water.

Published: 28th April 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three children got drowned in a pit dug as part of road construction works near SC colony of Dondapadu village in the capital region Amaravati on Saturday morning.

A group of 10 children from the SC colony went out to play and three of them got into the pit filled with water. However, they got stuck in the mud beneath the water and started sinking. Other children crying for help went to get the elders to save them.

By the time, villagers of Dondapadu rushed to the spot, two children died and condition of one child was critical. He was rushed to Government Hospital in Ambulance, but he died on the way.

The deceased were identified as Uppalapati Amala (9), her younger brother Uppalapati Dinesh (8) and Bandi Satwik (6). A pall of gloom descended upon the village. Thullur police registered a case and are investigating.

 

