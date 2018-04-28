Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two Guntur Aarogyasri staffers attempt suicide demanding payment bonus

Demanding immediate payment of bonus, two Aarogyasri contract employees reportedly attempted self-immolation at government general hospital in Guntur on Friday.

Published: 28th April 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:29 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding immediate payment of bonus, two Aarogyasri contract employees reportedly attempted self-immolation at government general hospital in Guntur on Friday.The employees, SK Mustafa and M Nandeeswar, approached Dr. DS Raju Naidu at his chamber and sought payment of `2,200 to each as bonus on Friday. It is understood that their names were not in the list of those selected for bonus, which was submitted by the head of the Microbiology Department, K Srinivasa Rao.

However, Raju Naidu, who is also the superintendent of the institution-- on receiving a memorandum from the duo, had asked the department concerned to look into the matter.Alarmed by the incident, the hospital management disbursed the bonus to the duo and constituted a four-member committee to resolve issues related to the hospital workers.Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa alleged that wages for the workers have been stopped. He said that poor maintenance of the hospital was causing inconvenience for patients.

