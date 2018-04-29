10,351 posts to be filled thru DSC soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Notifications for District Selection Committee (DSC) and Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2018) will be issued on June 6 and May 4 respectively, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced at a press conference here on Saturday. Through the DSC, a total number of 10,351 posts will be filled.

Candidates can apply for TET online at http:// cse.ap.gov.in from May 5 to 23. The AP government will conduct mock tests for TET from May 25. TET exam will be conducted from June 10 and the results will be out on June 30.

The minister said the candidates can submit their applications for DSC exam from July 6 to August 9. The examination will be held from August 23 and the results will be announced on September 15.

A total number of 10,351 posts in six categories will be filled through DSC. Similarly, a total number of 4,967 posts for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), 2,978 posts for School Assistant (SA), 312 for Language Pandit (LP), 1,056 for Physical Education Teacher (PET) and 109 for Music and Dance Teacher posts and 929 posts for Model Schools will be filled.As many as 3,290 posts will be created due to scrapping of non-viable vacant SGT/art craft teacher posts.

Prof posts to be filled thru screening tests

After 1985, there is no recruitment for university professor posts. The minister said that the posts will be filled now through recruitment in three categories - Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. “Earlier, the posts were filled as per the UGC guidelines but now only screening test will be the eligibility test,” the minister said. While the screening test will be the basic requirement, the government has constituted a five-member committee of vice-chancellors. The selection will be decided as per the committee report which will be submitted by May 15. The minister promised to provide complete job security for contract lecturers who will not be affected by the present recruitment.