Female prisoners find ray of hope behind bars

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The products made by the inmates of the special prison for women (SPW) here are gaining popularity.

The prison houses 119 inmates, of which 89 are convicts and 30 are under judicial remand, who have found interest in tailoring, embroidery works, making paper covers, cakes and breads.The baked items and paper covers manufactured here are sent to government general hospital and the central jail. Those skilled in tailoring stitch school uniforms, after being supplied the materials, for girl students living at social welfare hostels.

Also, a shop has been opened in Rytu Bazaar that sells products made by the SPW inmates. To encourage them to indulge more in skilled activities, the prison management also gives them wage between Rs30-Rs50 per day.

The superintendent of the prison, R Sarada, told Express that 12-15 inmates were working for the bakery, five were doing embroidery works, 15 achieved skill in tailoring and five more worked at the paper cover unit.

The official said that five prisoners even graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad and even attended the convocation ceremony recently to collect their certificates. The prison also is equipped with a computer learning centre and library.