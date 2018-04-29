Home States Andhra Pradesh

Female prisoners find ray of hope behind bars

The prison houses 119 inmates, of which 89 are convicts and 30 are under judicial remand, who have found interest in tailoring, embroidery works, making paper covers, cakes and breads.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The products made by the inmates of the special prison for women (SPW) here are gaining popularity.

The prison houses 119 inmates, of which 89 are convicts and 30 are under judicial remand, who have found interest in tailoring, embroidery works, making paper covers, cakes and breads.The baked items and paper covers manufactured here are sent to government general hospital and the central jail. Those skilled in tailoring stitch school uniforms, after being supplied the materials, for girl students living at social welfare hostels.

Also, a shop has been opened in Rytu Bazaar that sells products made by the SPW inmates. To encourage them to indulge more in skilled activities, the prison management also gives them wage between Rs30-Rs50 per day.

The superintendent of the prison, R Sarada, told Express that 12-15 inmates were working for the bakery, five were doing embroidery works, 15 achieved skill in tailoring and five more worked at the paper cover unit.

The official said that five prisoners even graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad and even attended the convocation ceremony recently to collect their certificates. The prison also is equipped with a computer learning centre and library.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Female prisoners special prison for women
More from this section

Konathala Ramakrishna files plea  against withdrawal of Rs 350 crore special grant

Three kids drown in 5-ft pit at construction site, families blame official negligence

Man arrested for raping minor girl

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018