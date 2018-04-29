Hari Babu says CM Naidu’s  fears unfounded

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Visakhapatnam MP K Hari Babu came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu here on Saturday.

At a news conference at the party office, he denied the TDP and the CM’s charges. In a rebuttal, Hari Babu said that there was a tacit understanding between the TDP and Congress high command.

Reacting to the charges made by Naidu who said that the BJP and the YSRC were hand in glove, the MP said that the TDP had a secret understanding with the Congress. ‘The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP and the YSRC have a tacit agreement because one of the YSRC MPs was seen at the PMO a few times. What made the Chief Minister meet Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge, the Congress leaders, in the Central Hall of Parliament?” said Hari Babu in a counter attack.

He further said, “What made them meet the Congress leaders at the latter’s offices a few days back? Is it also a part of the ‘underatanding’ between the TDP and Congress? Or is it a sign of future friendship between them? The TDP chief had said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government must be defeated in Karnataka. Does he want to favour the Congress? What does he mean by asking to defeat Modi-led BJP government?

Further, the BJP MP expressed surprise at the recent comments of Chandrababu as he repeatedly said false cases might be booked against him. He also said that the public should protect him from such attacks. “Who is going to book cases against him? Ordering investigation into corruption allegations and booking cases are the responsibilities of the police and judiciary and the Modi-led Union government would not involve in any such undemocratic acts. Who is going to attack the CM as he already has Z category security. Who will harm him and why? What made the CM so frustrated and scared?” the MP asked.

On the Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale’s recent comments on the TDP and the YSRC, Hari Babu said Chandrababu and his Cabinet ministers reacted wildly. But they conveniently forgot the fact that Athawale was not a BJP leader and his comments and opinions should not be taken as the BJP’s or Union government’s.

“The CM referred to former governors Ram Lal and Kumudben Joshi and expressed his own fears and doubts about the Central government’s attitude. Did he forget that those two governors belong to the Congress? When Ram Lal dismissed the NTR government, we, as the BJP supported NTR though we didn’t have any tie-up with the TDP, which proves our commitment towards the true democratic values,” said Hari Babu. He welcomed the State government’s proposal to send students, farmers, employees and eminent persons to visit the Polavaram project at the State government’s expenses.

Criticizing the present TDP’s activities, Hari Babu said that after enjoying the support of the BJP-led Union government for four years, now the TDP is moving closere to the corrupt Congress and TDP took up special category status issue to cover up its failures. Unlike NTR’s anti-Congress policies, the TDP is moving slowly towards the Congress at the moment. It is evident that the present TDP government was a mixture of YSRCP (those defected to TDP) and TDP leaders. Now, the TDP is half YSRCP. The Chief Minister has the responsibility to answer all the allegations, said Hari Babu.

On the occasion, Hari Babu affirmed that the Union government would grant Railway Zone with

Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

Meanwhile, finding fault with BJP for its close ties with YSRCP, TDP State president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao said by maintaining close relations with Jaganmohan Reddy, an economic offender, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have resorted to valueless politics.

In a press release, the TDP leader said Hari Babu is trying to hide the facts to project a different picture. “It is an open secret that YCRC and BJP have now formed an alliance. Ramdas Athawale’s statement that YSRC was invited to be part of NDA coalition is proof of it. Neither TDP nor BJP has condemned the statement,” he said. Describing BJP as a party which has used cases to threaten its own MPs and a party which went back on the promise made to 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh, Kala Venkata Rao demanded to know why YSRC party MPs’ resignations have not been accepted till date when the resignations of TDP ministers from the Cabinet were accepted in a day.He said that the day is not far off when the people of Andhra Pradesh will teach the saffron party and YSR Congress a fitting lesson.