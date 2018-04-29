Konathala Ramakrishna files plea  against withdrawal of Rs 350 crore special grant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA:Former minister and convener of an NGO ‘Uttarandhra Charcha Vedhika’ Konathala Ramakrishna on Saturday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court questioning the action of the Union government in withdrawing the grant of Rs 350 crore (Rs 50 crore per district) that was released on February 9 this year as ‘special assistance’ to Andhra Pradesh for development of seven backward districts of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra for the year 2017-18.

The former minister, in his petition, submitted that Sub-section 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 states that the Centre, while considering the special development package for the successor state of AP, should provide adequate incentives in particular for Rayalaseema and North Coastal regions of the State. The four districts in Rayalaseema fall in the rain-shadow region of South India and the three North Coastal districts of the State were backward and get adversely affected by frequent cyclones and floods. These extreme climatic situations require special attention and investments.

He said when AP Reorganisation Bill was being debated in Parliament in February 2014, the then Prime Minister on the floor of Rajya Sabha had announced special development package on the lines of the K-B-K ( Koraput – Bolangir – Kalahandi) Special Plan in Odisha and the Bundelkhand special package in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Act mandates that the Centre consider the special development package to these districts and provide adequate grants to ensure special development. Accordingly, the Centre had discharged its obligation by providing the grant on February 9 this year. However, the Centre had later withdrawn the grant which was not allowed by the provisions of the Act 2014, and therefore, the action of the Centre was arbitrary, he noted.

He said that differences have arisen between the ruling party of the State and the Centre when the former demanded special status, and it resulted in the withdrawal of the above grant. The Centre was bound to ask why the grant was withdrawn even after obtaining sanction from the President of India. “Grants cannot be withdrawn according to the whims and fancies of individuals on political grounds and the entire action of the Centre was mala fide and politically motivated,” he said and sought court directions to the Centre to release the assistance to AP.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance (department of expenditure), vice-chairman of Niti Aayog and Chief Secretary of AP Dinesh Kumar were named as respondents. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.