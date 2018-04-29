Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man arrested for raping minor girl

Police on Saturday arrested the accused, Ganta Santu alias Santosh Kumar, who allegedly raped an eight- year-old tribal girl at his house in Somagandi village of Seetampeta panchayat on April 26 eveni

Published: 29th April 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Police on Saturday arrested the accused, Ganta Santu alias Santosh Kumar, who allegedly raped an eight- year-old tribal girl at his house in Somagandi village of Seetampeta panchayat on April 26 evening. Addressing the media at Palakonda, DSP Swaroopa Rani said that the accused was booked under the recently amended Act of 376 AB, POCSO Act under Section 5 r/w 6 and Section 506 of IPC. She also said that the accused would be produced before the court.

Meanwhile, AP State Child Rights Protection Commission member KRVK Prasad, women panel member Koyyana Sreevani and Srikakulam district child protection officer KV Ramana rushed to the hospital to meet the victim and her parents. Hospital authorities discharged the victim after making sure that her health condition was stable. However, it was the first case recorded in AP after the newly-amended Act came into force.

