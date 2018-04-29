New TTD chief to focus on pilgrim amenities

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Members of the newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board were sworn in at the sanctum sanctorum of Venkateswara temple on Saturday.They included Putta Sudhakar Yadav, TTD Chairman, and GSS Sivaji, Bonda Umamaheswar Rao, BK Parthasarathi, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Challa Ramachandra Reddy, Potluri Ramesh Babu, E Peddi Reddy, Rudraraju Padma Raju, Meda Ramakrishna Reddy and Dokka Jagannadham, members. Endowments Principal Secretary Manmohan Singh and TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal took oath as ex-officio members.

The oath taking ceremony was supervised by JEOs KS Sreenivasa Raju and P Bhaskar and Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath.After Darshan, the new TTD Board members were given Vedasirvachanam and Theertha Prasadam.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman and members expressed their gratitude to Lord Venkateswara for giving them an opportunity to serve pilgrims.“We will discharge our duties with responsibility and in coordination with the TTD officials,” the TTD Chairman said.Later, a formal introductory session of the new TTD Board members was held at Annamayya Bhavan.