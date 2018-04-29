Home States Andhra Pradesh

New TTD chief to focus on pilgrim amenities

Members of the newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board were sworn in at the sanctum sanctorum of Venkateswara temple on Saturday.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Members of the newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board were sworn in at the sanctum sanctorum of Venkateswara temple on Saturday.They included Putta Sudhakar Yadav, TTD Chairman, and GSS Sivaji, Bonda Umamaheswar Rao, BK Parthasarathi, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Challa Ramachandra Reddy, Potluri Ramesh Babu, E Peddi Reddy, Rudraraju Padma Raju, Meda Ramakrishna Reddy and Dokka Jagannadham, members. Endowments Principal Secretary Manmohan Singh and TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal took oath as ex-officio members.

The oath taking ceremony was supervised by JEOs KS Sreenivasa Raju and P Bhaskar and Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath.After Darshan, the new TTD Board members were given Vedasirvachanam and Theertha Prasadam.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman and members expressed their gratitude to Lord Venkateswara for giving them an opportunity to serve pilgrims.“We will discharge our duties with responsibility and in coordination with the TTD officials,” the TTD  Chairman said.Later, a formal introductory session of the new TTD Board members was held at Annamayya Bhavan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Konathala Ramakrishna files plea  against withdrawal of Rs 350 crore special grant

Three kids drown in 5-ft pit at construction site, families blame official negligence

Man arrested for raping minor girl

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018