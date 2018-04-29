Panabaka’s daughter gets rank in UPSC exams

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Panabaka Rachana, daughter of former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi, has secured the 929th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations 2017.

Rachana, who completed BTech from Osmania University, got coaching from Dr Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle in Hyderabad. Earlier, she was selected for the deputy collector post by faring well in the APPSC Group-1 examinations.

Her father P Krishnaiah, is a former IRTS officer. Rachana attributed her success in the UPSC examinations to the constant support and encouragement of her parents and elder sister Dr Chetana Panabaka and the coaching she got at Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle.

Panabaka Rachana (Right) M Prasanna Kumari | Express

UPSC ranker feted

Anantapur: District Child Welfare Committee president, educationist and social activist Nallani Rajeswari on Saturday congratulated M Prasanna Kumari who got the 513rd rank in the UPSC examinations.

Prasanna Kumari is the daughter of Women and Child Welfare CDPO Krishna Kumari and Maddipatla Manohar Naidu, who is an advocate. Speaking on the occasion, she underlined the need for having a proper plan in preparations and confidence to achieve success in the civil services examinations. NRI Foundation CEO Gutta Harisarvottama Naidu was present on the occasion.