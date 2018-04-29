Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plea for ACA takeover by SC panel

The Hyderabad High Court recently issued notices to General Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), Vijayawada, BCCI Secretary and the Administrators’ Committee appointed by the Supreme Court for filing counter affidavits in a petition filed seeking directions for implementation of Justice RM Lodha Committee recommendations in t

Published: 29th April 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad High Court recently issued notices to General Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), Vijayawada, BCCI Secretary and the Administrators’ Committee appointed by the Supreme Court for filing counter affidavits in a petition filed seeking directions for implementation of Justice RM Lodha Committee recommendations in the ACA.

Justice P Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition filed by N Mohan Das, president of Prakasam District Cricket Association (PDCA), seeking directions to the Administrators’ Committee to take over the ACA forthwith for its smooth administration and to check alleged mismanagement by ineligible members.
The petitioner sought court directions to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and Administrators’ Committee to take steps for constituting new bye-laws and conducting elections to the ACA and its associated cricket associations in accordance with the recommendations of the Lodha Committee appointed by the Supreme Court after corruption charges surfaced.After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavits on the issue and posted the matter to June 11 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Konathala Ramakrishna files plea  against withdrawal of Rs 350 crore special grant

Three kids drown in 5-ft pit at construction site, families blame official negligence

Man arrested for raping minor girl

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018