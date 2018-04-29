Plea for ACA takeover by SC panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad High Court recently issued notices to General Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), Vijayawada, BCCI Secretary and the Administrators’ Committee appointed by the Supreme Court for filing counter affidavits in a petition filed seeking directions for implementation of Justice RM Lodha Committee recommendations in the ACA.

Justice P Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition filed by N Mohan Das, president of Prakasam District Cricket Association (PDCA), seeking directions to the Administrators’ Committee to take over the ACA forthwith for its smooth administration and to check alleged mismanagement by ineligible members.

The petitioner sought court directions to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and Administrators’ Committee to take steps for constituting new bye-laws and conducting elections to the ACA and its associated cricket associations in accordance with the recommendations of the Lodha Committee appointed by the Supreme Court after corruption charges surfaced.After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavits on the issue and posted the matter to June 11 for further hearing.