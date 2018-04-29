Special drives to check drunk, underage driving

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of the 29th Road Safety Week, the transport department has conducted special drives in Guntur to check drunk driving cases and discourage parents of minors to provide them with vehicles.

Eight cases of drunk driving and 54 cases of under-age motorists and their parents were registered during the checks. Such parents, along with their wards, were given counselling sessions by the Guntur urban police, along with fines amounting to Rs 1,500 being imposed.

An official from the traffic department observed that majority of underage motorists were single children of wealthy parents. Guntur urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the parents and their wards were being shown short films to sensitise them towards traffic norms as part of the counselling sessions. The parents should impose strict restrictions on their children from driving or riding without a proper licence, the SP said.

Transport department state joint commissioner AVS Prasad and deputy commissioner GC Rajaratnam said that 1,200 drunk driving cases were registered in 2017 and the driving licenses of those booked were cancelled for a period of three-months.