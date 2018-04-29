Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temperature likely to rise by 1,2 degree Celsius in coastal AP

With just a week left for May, the weathermen have warned that the temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days.

Published: 29th April 2018

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With just a week left for May, the weathermen have warned that the temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days. Maximum temperatures at many places, especially near coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseemam, are hovering between 40-43 degree Celsius for the past one week.
On Saturday, highest temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded in Kurnool and Nandyal, followed by 41 degree Celsius in Kadapa, Tirupati, Anantapur, Jangamaheswarapuram and 40 degree Celsius at Nandigama. Many places recorded temperatures between 36 and 39 degree Celsius.

“There are chances for one degree rise in the temperature in coastal areas and 2-3 degrees rise in the interior districts in the next two to three days,” said duty director of Cyclone Warning Centre, Vizag.  
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department stated that the north-south wind has moved away from north interior Karnataka to Lakshadweep area and is now flowing from south Madhya Maharashtra to Comorin area across interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Andaman sea and neighbourhood between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.IMD has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari in the next 24 hours.

