Three kids drown in 5-ft pit at construction site, families blame official negligence

GUNTUR: Three children, two aged 10 and the other 7, drowned in a 5-ft-deep pit at Dondapadu village in Amaravati on Saturday. The pit was dug as part of drainage construction works near SC Colony.

The victims, identified as Uppalapati Amala (10), her brother Uppalapati Dinesh (7) and Bandi Satwik (10), were playing with children from the colony when they slipped into the pit filled with muddy water.

The other children tried to pull the trio out, but when all efforts failed, they rushed to the village seeking help. Several locals hurried to the site, but Amala and Dinesh had already died.

Satvik, who was still breathing, succumbed en route to a hospital. Amala and Satvik were Class V students and Dinesh a second grader in a local school. Amala and Dinesh’s parents who work as farmhands were inconsolable on hearing of the deaths. Satvik’s father, Bandi Kiran, works as an autorickshaw driver. He and his wife broke down on seeing the lifeless body of their son.

Locals blamed CRDA officials and contractors for not erecting any fence or caution board near the pit dug as part of drainage works for the capital city. “It is official negligence that took the lives of the children,” a resident said.

TDP MLA T Sravan who visited the village to console the family of the victims said he would speak to the government with regard to compensation. Guntur RDO G Srinivas Rao assured the grieving families that he would submit a report to the government and make efforts to provide financial assistance to them. Officials, however, remained silent on villagers’ allegations of negligence.The bodies of the children have been shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for postmortem.