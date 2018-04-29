Two killed as car collides with tipper

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two persons were killed and two others were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a tipper at Dwarakanagaram in Gopavaram mandal on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vijaya Laksmi (55) and Ramesh Reddy of Badvel who went to Atmakur in Nellore district for attending a family function. While they were returning home, their car collided with the tipper. Sub-Inspector Hemadri visited the scene of accident. A case was registered.