11 killed, 14 hurt in two ghastly road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh

Eleven persons died and 14 others were injured in two ghastly road mishaps in Kadapa and Tirupati on Sunday.

KADAPA/TIRUPATI: Eleven persons died and 14 others were injured in two ghastly road mishaps in Kadapa and Tirupati on Sunday. Family and friends of Idigi Siva from Venkatapuram village near Kotha Guntakal in Anantapur district were on their way to Tirupati for the marriage of his daughter Usharani to be held at 3 am on Monday.

At around 5 pm, when Toofan vehicle in which they were travelling, reached Prakash Nagar in Pullampet of Kadapa district, a speeding lorry coming in opposite direction collided head-on with it. Seven persons, including five of the same family, died on the spot and four others suffered serious injuries.

Rajampet DSP B Lakshminarayan said the driver of the lorry going to Dispur in Assam was taken into custody. The deceased were identified as Idigi Siva (50), his wife Sujatha (45), Prasad (48), Saraswathi (20), Bhagyalakshmi (36), Gayatri (10) and Rangamma (50). The injured Sivanna, Maheswari, Raju and Sai are battling for life at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa. The bride Usharani was not in the ill-fated Toofan. Meanwhile, four persons died and 10 others were injured at Sankhampalli village in Pakala mandal on Tirupati-Chittoor highway on Sunday.  A group of 14 pilgrims was on its way to Tirumala from  Ponnoli Nagar in Attur Taluk of Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased were identified as van driver Venkatachalam (41), Kanmani (37), her younger son  Yogesh (17) and her relative  Kavipriya (12).  The girl was brought to Ruia Hospital by another pilgrim group coming in another vehicle as the 108 vehicle did not reach the accident spot even after an hour.

Youth run over by bus on Tirumala ghat road

Tirupati: An unidentified youth was fatally run over by a bus on Tirumala Ghat Road on Sunday morning. According to the police, the victim who hails from Telangana, was working in a mechanic shop at Mangalam road. The youth riding a bike fell down while negotiating a steep curve and the bus ran over him. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The police have registered a case.

