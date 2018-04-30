Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu set to unmask ‘real face’ of PM Modi today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the ‘Nammaka Droham, Kutra Rajakiyalu Pai Dharma Poratam’ (righteous struggle against politics of betrayal and conspiracy) public meeting in Tirupati on Monday to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reneging on the promises he made to Andhra Pradesh

Naidu, who will be arriving in Tirupati at 3:45 p.m on Monday, will reach the meeting venue - Tarakarama Stadium - at 6:15 p.m and after screening of Narendra Modi’s speech at the public meeting in Tirupati on April 30, 2014, in the run-up to General Election, will address the public.

He will make a powerpoint presentation on the promises made to the State and the injustice done to the State. “The objective of the meeting is to unmask the ‘real face’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remind him about the promises he made four years ago to the people of Andhra Pradesh at the feet of Lord Venkateswara. Expose the backstage deals between YSRC and BJP,” Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy said.

He, along with another minister K Atchannaidu, Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh, MLCs including Payyavula Keshav, district party president P Nani, and others supervised the arrangements for the meeting. It is the first of a series of meetings planned by the TDP to target the BJP-led NDA Government. Every month, one such meeting will be held in each district.

About one lakh people are expected to attend the meeting and most of them are intellectuals, youth, college and university students. People from all Assembly segments of Tirupati, Chittoor, and Rajampet parliamentary constituencies were mobilised for the meeting Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the meeting with around 1,900 police personnel in place. The police said 1,000 constables, 300 head constables, 250 home guards, 225 sub-inspectors, 65 circle inspectors, 25 DSPs, five additional SPs and two SPs have been deployed at the venue.