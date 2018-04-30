‘Cheated’ Andhra Pradesh NIT student calls parents before ending life

By Express News Service

ELURU: A third-year student of National Institute of Technology AP committed suicide by jumping before a running train at Tadepalligudem railway station on Saturday night.According to police, 21-year-old Ramavath Anil Nayak, hailing from Mallepalli village of Nalgonda district, was a CEC third-year student and a boarder at the institute hostel. He reportedly called up his parents on Saturday morning and told them that he felt cheated by his girlfriend, whom “he deeply loved”. He further told them that he was vexed with the life and wanted to commit suicide.

Later, he switched off his phone and left the NIT campus. His panicked parents alerted his friends and asked them to look for him. Their frantic search for Anil proved futile.

Meanwhile, the police found his body on the tracks at the Tadepalligudem railway station at about 11 pm. It is suspected that he jumped before a Eluru-Visakhapatnam train. His friends rushed to the railway station, identified the body and informed his parents about the tragedy.

The girl with whom Anil fell in love was a fellow student at the NIT. After her detention by the college, she left a year ago, went back to her village in Nalgonda district and joined some degree course in a college.Both fell out of each other after an argument over some issue.The parents reached Tadepalligudem on Sunday morning. The police after postmortem examination handed over the body of Anil Nayak to the parents.