Girls outshine boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams; Prakasam district tops, Nellore at the bottom

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The pass percentage of regular candidates in SSC examinations held in March is 94.48, the results of which were released by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday. Girls did better with 94.56 per cent while boys’ pass percentage was 94.41. A total of 6,13,378 candidates, both regular and private, appeared for the examination.

Prakasam district topped with the pass percentage of 97.98, while Nellore district secured the lowest with 80.39 per cent. Among the private candidates, the pass percentage is 78.35 with girls securing 79.42 per cent and boys 77.69 per cent.

Addressing the media, the minister said that out of the total number of 11,358 schools, 5,340 secured 100 per cent passes while 17 schools, including private, aided, Zilla Parishad institutes record zero per cent pass result. Private schools secured the highest pass percentage of 98.11 while aided schools came last with 87.97 per cent. The pass percentage this year is 2.56 per cent higher than in 2017. Also, private schools performed well, recording 3 per cent more passes than government schools. With the pass percentage of government schools recording less than the private schools, the minister said that the government would constitute a committee to investigate aspects which need improvement.

Similarly, 287 students from from Model Schools secured 10 GPA out of 10,406 candidates. As many as 2,336 out of the total 2,55,220 ZP school students got 10 GPA. The HRD Minister announced that the supplementary exams will be held from June 11 to 25 from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. The last date for fee remittance by the candidates to heads of schools is May 30.

Transfer of teachers

On the transfer of teachers, the HRD minister said that the process would be completed by June 10 before the new academic year begins.