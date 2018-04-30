Home States Andhra Pradesh

Locals of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city complain of contaminated water supply

The YSRC team, led by its state secretary L Appi Reddy--who visited Nallachervu and nearby areas, urged the Guntur Municipal Corporation to allay fears of people on the quality of drinking water.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The residents of Nallapadu in Guntur city expressed their fear of being supplied contaminated drinking water to YSRC leaders, who were inspecting the area on Sunday after receiving complaints regarding the same.

The locals said the water was affecting their health and alleged the civic body was already notified on the issue, but its officials did not act on it.

Appi Reddy demanded the decade-old water pipelines to be removed immediately.He stated the 24*7 drinking water supply scheme was yet to be implemented and blamed the municipal minister for not expediting the process. He urged the Guntur Municipal Corporation to take proper measures to supply safe drinking water to the public.

