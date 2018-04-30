Senior TDP leader Kannababu to join YSRC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the general elections are on the threshold, the ruling TDP faces hard times in many assembly constituencies in the district. UV Ramanamurthy Raju (Kannababu), the party senior leader and former Yelamanchili MLA decided to defect to the Opposition YSRCP soon.

On the directives of the party high command, HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao called up the dissenting leader to his residence on Saturday and discussed extensively his resignation from the TDP. He tried to pacify Ramanamurthy Raju by explaining the benefits he would get from the ruling party in future if he stays back.