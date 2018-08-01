Arrangements in full swing for Twin Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Lord Venkateswara, Lord of the Seven Hills, will bless devotees twice this year, while riding various vahanas. Srivari Salakatla (annual) Brahmotsavams will be held from September 13 to 21 and Navaratri Brahmotsavams from October 10 to 18. All the scheduled processions will be preponed by an hour during the twin Brahmotsavams.

The important days during Salakatla Brahmotsavams are: Dhwajarohanam on September 13; Garuda Seva on September 17; Swarnaratham on September 18; Rathotsavam on September 20 and Chakrasnanam and Dhwajavarohanam on September 21.

The important days during Navaratri Brahmotsavams are: Garuda Seva on October 14; Swarna Ratham on October 17 and Chakrasnanam on October 18. “All the civil and electrical works taken up for the ensuing twin Brahmotsavams will be completed by August- end,” said TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal. He held a two-hour-long review meeting on preparatory works of Brahmotsvams at Annamaiah Bhavan here on Tuesday. District collector PS Pradyumna and Tirupati Urban SP Abhishek Mohanty also participated in the meeting.

Later, speaking to the media, the TTD EO said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present silk clothes on behalf of the State government on September 13.

He said that after consultation with Agama advisors, temple priests and Tirumala Jeeyar Swamis, the change in vahana seva timings are being implemented this year. “Morning vahana sevas will be held between 9 am and 11 am and evening vahana sevas between 8 pm and 10 pm. Garuda Seva will be held from 7 pm to 12 am. Wide publicity would be given for Brahmotsavams through SVBC, print media, pamphlets, posters etc,” he explained. “All privilege darshans will be cancelled during the festival days. No break darshan even for protocol VIPs on Garuda Seva days,” the EO said.