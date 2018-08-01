Guntur Municipal Corporation’s proactive steps to stop seasonal diseases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The civic body has formed 19 teams who are conducting doorto- door inspections in all the 62 divisions of Guntur city to check spread of seasonal diseases. Declaring war against mosquitoes, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) kicked off the special drive last Saturday.

The district medical and health office (DMHO) has also provided nine mobile clinics to detect and cure patients with malaria and dengue. Each team formed by the GMC will have eight members, which includes a health educator, multipurpose supervisor and sanitary workers from the GMC and DMHO.

The teams are said to be have been inspecting 200 houses per day and mainly focuse on curbing mosquito menace in the city by creating awareness among the public. They have been instructed to kill larva, if they find any, in water containers by using chemicals given by the GMC.

Biologist D Obulu, from the GMC, who inspected the houses with the teams said he found mosquito breeding in six houses out of the 200 and took immediate action to get rid of the larvas and mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, MHO Ch Sobha Rani said there was steep decrease in seasonal diseases in the city due to proactive measures taken by the authorities. The nine mobile clinics will continue operations for the next two months, she added. As many as 133 cases of malaria and 33 cases of dengue were detected since January in the city, she said, adding that only two cases of viral fever were reported in July.

Corroborating the statements made by the MHO, GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar said the officials were holding awareness sessions and measures taken have resulted in decrease of seasonal diseases cases.