Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation’s proactive steps to stop seasonal diseases

The civic body has formed 19 teams who are conducting doorto- door inspections in all the 62 divisions of Guntur city to check spread of seasonal diseases. 

Published: 01st August 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Malaria

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The civic body has formed 19 teams who are conducting doorto- door inspections in all the 62 divisions of Guntur city to check spread of seasonal diseases. Declaring war against mosquitoes, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) kicked off the special drive last Saturday.

The district medical and health office (DMHO) has also provided nine mobile clinics to detect and cure patients with malaria and dengue. Each team formed by the GMC will have eight members, which includes a health educator, multipurpose supervisor and sanitary workers from the GMC and DMHO.

The teams are said to be have been inspecting 200 houses per day and mainly focuse on curbing mosquito menace in the city by creating awareness among the public. They have been instructed to kill larva, if they find any, in water containers by using chemicals given by the GMC.

Biologist D Obulu, from the GMC, who inspected the houses with the teams said he found mosquito breeding in six houses out of the 200 and took immediate action to get rid of the larvas and mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, MHO Ch Sobha Rani said there was steep decrease in seasonal diseases in the city due to proactive measures taken by the authorities. The nine mobile clinics will continue operations for the next two months, she added. As many as 133 cases of malaria and 33 cases of dengue were detected since January in the city, she said, adding that only two cases of viral fever were reported in July.

Corroborating the statements made by the MHO, GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar said the officials were holding awareness sessions and measures taken have resulted in decrease of seasonal diseases cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation Fighting Mosquitoes Fighting Malaria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century