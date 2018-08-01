Man killed in Prakasam as mobile charger explodes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 32-year-old man died after his mobile phone’s charger exploded and pierced his abdomen in Kanigiri mandal of Prakasam district on Monday night.

The deceased, S Masthan Reddy, plugged in the charger late last night and was on a phone call while lying on bed.

It is suspected that the charger went off all of a sudden due to short circuit or technical fault and pierced into the abdomen of the deceased.

The incident took place late in the night but came to light only on Tuesday morning after neighbours noticed him lying dead on his bed. Police found the mobile phone lying intact and the pieces of the charger in the stomach of the deceased. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.