Home States Andhra Pradesh

Post-miscarriage, woman survives 30-hour trek to hospital

As there are no roads or modes of transport in the woman’s village, her relatives had to take turns shouldering the dolee through hilly terrain till the nearest road located 12 km away.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers trek from Sirivara to the nearest hospital in Parvathipuram, Vizinagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Villagers from Sirivara located atop a hill in Saluru mandal trudged for over 24 hours through rough terrain to carry a woman who had suffered miscarriage to the nearest hospital. The journey that began on Sunday afternoon ended only by Monday evening.

Tamarakonda Jindamma, who was carried to the Parvathipuram hospital in a dolee (a makeshift stretcher), is now out of danger, doctors said. As there are no roads or modes of transport in the woman’s village, her relatives had to take turns shouldering the dolee through hilly terrain till the nearest road located 12 km away.

They had to walk several more kilometres to reach Duggeru Junction from where vehicles could be caught. Tamarakonda collapsed while suffering the miscarriage three months prior to the scheduled date of delivery. Worried, Tamarakonda’s relatives decided to carry her to a hospital immediately, but they could reach only by Monday evening. The woman was in a state of shock when she arrived the hospital as her haemoglobin levels had dropped drastically, hospital superintendent Nagabhushan Rao said. Her condition was stabilised after she was administered medicines.

A source from the Health Department said she had not undergone any medical examination while pregnant or got her haemoglobin level tested. Several women from the village have given birth during the arduous journey to the hospital. Reacting to the tragedy, ITDA officials said they had upgraded 20 primary health centres as 24X7 hospitals and added 27 feeder ambulances to their 108-strong fleet. The NHRC has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report of the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Post Miscarriage Saluru mandal Parvathipuram hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century