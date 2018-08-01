Road can’t be laid to Sirivara: ITDA Project Officer

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: When Tamarakonda Jindammi was rushed to the Parvathipuram Area Hospital on Monday after delivery of stillborn at Sirivara in Salur mandal on Sunday, she had experienced excruciating pain as her placentry of stillborn at Sirivara in Salur mandal on Sunday, she had experienced excruciating pain as her placenta did not come out normally, said G Laxmisha, ITDA project officer.

Addressing a press conference here, he explained about the facilities and services being offered by ITDA in the region, Laxmisha said 20 primary health centres were upgraded into 24x7 hospitals.

On road connectivity to Sirivara village, where the incident occurred, he said it is situated on a hill, so it is not possible to lay a road to the village under NREGS.