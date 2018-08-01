Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speed up underground drainage works or face action, says P Pulla Rao

Minister for Civil Supplies P Pulla Rao has said the underground drainage (UGD) contract, worth Rs 903 crore, would be cancelled if the contractor failed to expedite progress of works. 

Published: 01st August 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao during a surprise check at a shopping mall in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Minister for Civil Supplies P Pulla Rao has said the underground drainage (UGD) contract, worth Rs 903 crore, would be cancelled if the contractor failed to expedite progress of works. Pulla Rao, along with social welfare minister N Anand Babu, Collector K Sasidhar, GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar and Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa, reviewed the ongoing UGD works in Guntur on Tuesday and was displeased with its progress.

The minister further said that if the contractor did not speed up the works, a complaint against it would be filed with the chief minister. Pulla Rao also directed the contractor to submit proposed actions within 24 hours

