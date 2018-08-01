VIP break darshan at Tiruchanur from August 1

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: To avoid inconvenience to common pilgrims, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to introduce VIP break darshan at the temple of Goddess Padmavathi Devi in Tiruchanur, near here from August 1.

According to the new system, the break darshan will be provided twice a day between 11:30 am and 12 noon and between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

“VIP break darshan will be introduced without disturbing the schedule of pujas like kumkumarchana, various sevas, kaikaryams and rituals,” said Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar.

The temple will be opened at 4.30 am instead of 5 am. All the predawn rituals and other sevas like Suprabhatham and others will be advanced. The temple will be closed at 9:30 pm instead of 9 pm. The VIP break darshan ticket will cost `250 per head.