Amit Shah to tour Andhra Pradesh in September to strengthen party

To counter the TDP’s ‘false propaganda’ against their party ahead of the 2019 elections, the State BJP leaders have decided to bring their national president Amit Shah, into the picture. 

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Amit_Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:To counter the TDP’s ‘false propaganda’ against their party ahead of the 2019 elections, the State BJP leaders have decided to bring their national president Amit Shah, into the picture. They said that Amit Shah will visit Andhra Pradesh in September and his tour schedule will be finalised soon.

Briefing the media on the decisions of the BJP Core Committee which met here on Wednesday, BJP State general secretary V Satya Murthy said, “We have decided to work with the objective of forming the government in AP in 2019. We will tell the people to choose between corruption (TDP and others) and development (BJP). We will go to every door to expose the TDP. Our national president Amit Shah will be on a State tour in September,” he said.

The core committee meeting was presided over by the newly appointed BJP State in-charge V Muraleedharan and co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar.The BJP State general secretary also lambasted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for misleading the public.

“Earlier, they agreed that the AP revenue deficit was `22,000 crore for a period of 2015-2020. Now, they claim that it is `1.45 lakh crore. The TDP is also demanding tax holiday along with SCS. If the Centre gives all the funds, what is the need of a Chief Minister? Even a contractor can spend the money,” he said.

