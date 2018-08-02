Home States Andhra Pradesh

Midday meal scheme at 450 government junior colleges

HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao launched it at Government Women’s Junior College in Visakhapatnam.​

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao serves food to a student after launching the midday meal scheme at the Government Women’s College in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The midday meals scheme was launched at 450 government junior colleges in the State on Wednesday. HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao launched it at Government Women’s Junior College in Visakhapatnam.

A total number of 1,74,683 Intermediate first and second-year students will benefit from the midday meal scheme. In Visakhapatnam, there are 36 junior colleges with 16,025 students. The minister said that the midday meal scheme was launched in schools for students of Class I to X to check dropout rate, now the same has been extended to junior colleges for getting best results. For the project, an estimated budget of Rs 56.53 crore would be spent every year in junior colleges. In the first phase, Rs 23 crore was sanctioned.
Ganta said that along with the midday meal scheme, the government was providing all facilities such as digital and virtual classrooms.

Later, the minister, Higher Education commissioner B Udaya Lakshmi and MLA V Ganesh Kumar had midday meals with the students.

Fast facts
450
Total junior colleges
1,74,683
Total students  
Rs 56.53 cr
Annual budget

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao Government Women’s Junior College Midday meal At Junior College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century