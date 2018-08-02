Now, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to upload kirtanas on website

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon upload kirtanas of saint-poet Annamacharya on its official website.

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon upload kirtanas of saint-poet Annamacharya on its official website. Until now, the TTD promoted kirtanas by selling -- or at times freely distributing -- CDs. As people no longer use compact discs, the board has decided to make the bhajans available online.

The TTD releases an Annamacharya or Tharigonda Vengamamba composition or pasurams (devotional songs on Lord Venkateswara) on ‘Sravana nakshatra’ (Lord Venkateswara’s birth star) every month through SV Recording Project.

“From now on, the song will be uploaded the day it is released. This will allow a large number of people, particularly youngsters, to access devotional songs free of cost,” a TTD official said.SV Recording Project has been preserving devotional literature, hymns and other compositions in analog system since 1990. Digitised versions were introduced in 2008.As on date, 3,001 CDs have been released on Sravana Nakshatram.The recording is done in two shifts from 9 am to 9 pm and in three categories.

After noted cine director K Raghavendra Rao was appointed TTD Trust Board member, eminent composers, famous singers and music directors have been recording the kirtanas.

