One dies as bike hits mini-lorry

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A degree second year student was killed on the spot, when the bike he was riding hit a mini-lorry at Naringpalle village in Porumamilla mandal on Wednesday. The police said the deceased Khaja (20) was on his way to meet relatives at Pullaveedu village.

While overtaking a vehicle, he collided with the mini-lorry, coming from the opposite direction, near the petrol bunk and died instantaneously. The deceased belonged to Chennavaram village in Kashinayana mandal and was studying at Venkateswara Degree College.