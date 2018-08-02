 Rs 23 lakh worth gold seized at Eluru

By Express News Service

ELURU: Eluru police have seized gold ornaments worth Rs 23 lakh from a house burglar. The accused, who was working at a cloth store, was addicted to vices and lived a luxurious lifestyle. To maintain his lifestyle, he targeted locked houses and looted them, K Eswara Rao, Additional SP, said.

The accused, S Nagaraju, was arrested near Chataparru village on Wednesday and he confessed to his crimes during interrogation, police said. In total, he committed eight house burglaries.

The rural police seized 80 sovereigns of gold ornaments, 600 grams of silver articles and a television set from the accused.