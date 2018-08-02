Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth held for drunken driving, hospitalised

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A sub-inspector sustained severe injuries and two constables suffered minor injuries when they were assaulted by residents of ST Colony. The SI, Lakshman Rao, was shifted to local private hospital for treatment.

According to sources, Ramesh from ST Colony of Rapur was taken into custody for drunk driving two days ago. The SI allegedly beat up the youth and harassed him. Ramesh narrated his ordeal to his relatives.

The SI reportedly summoned Ramesh to the police station for investigation in the case. Some relatives of Ramesh reached the police station and argued with the SI about his attitude. Angered by his response, they assaulted the SI and also other police personnel.

They pelted stones on the station. Lakshman Rao was dragged out of the cell where he was hiding from the fury of the mob and was beaten up. Police constables Ramesh and Suresh sustained minor injuries.