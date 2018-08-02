Three lakh jobs in State before next elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will gear up to facilitate the creation of one lakh IT and two lakh electronics (manufacturing) jobs before the 2019 elections, averred IT Minister Nara Lokesh. So far, the government has fostered the creation of about 36,000 IT and 20,000 electronics (manufacturing) jobs.

Speaking to newsmen after inaugurating 10 IT and ITES firms brought by the AP Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Lokesh explained that the government’s vision is to create five ‘Cyberabads’ in Andhra Pradesh.

“About 80 per cent of jobs in the IT industry are created by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). So, besides rolling red carpet to big ticket companies, we are also encouraging SMEs by giving them incentives so that an ecosystem is created. Our aim is to create five Cyberabads so that jobs will be available for the youth living around those IT cities,” he said.

A thrust to the IT sector is being given in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Anantapur, Tirupati and Godavari districts. The 10 firms, which offer IT security, mobile apps, engineering consultation, healthcare, Big Data, Analytics and other services, will create direct employment to 1,000 people. The APNRTS has facilitated the establishment of over 65 IT firms in the capital region.

Lokesh further said the IT Department was able to help 11,412 candidates get placements in various companies across India. “Our target is not only to bring the companies to the State, but also to have one lakh people placed in companies,” he said. Along with the creation of jobs and facilitating placements, the State government, Lokesh said would also work with the youth for their skill upgradation.

One of the major challenges being faced by the government, according to the IT Minister, is the availability of office space. “Medha Towers near Gannavaram, which was vacant for about a decade, is now packed. Even the second tower coming up there is going to be full in four-five months. To address the space constraints, we have brought in a rental guarantee policy in which the State government assures 50 per cent rent for the developers. No other State in the country is offering such a policy,” he said.

APNRTS president Ravi Vemuru said, “We are going to make Amaravati and Visakhapatnam the “go to destinations” for IT companies by providing quality workspace, adequate incentives and well-trained work force. We are creating “directed training programs” under which a prospective employer can specify the required skill set and employees will be trained accordingly.”