Two killed, eight injured as tractor rams auto-rickshaw

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two women were killed and eight others injured, three of them severely, in a road mishap at Lolugu village of Ponduru mandal on Wednesday when a speeding tractor laden with quarry metal rammed an auto-rickshaw.

The deceased were identified as Jada Bhagya Lakshmi (35), a housewife and Killada Anuradha (16) pursuing a second-year degree, both residents of Jadapeta village under Ponduru mandal.

According to Ponduru SI Balaraju, about 10 people on Wednesday went to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam by an auto to visit a woman who delivered a baby and were returning to Jadapeta in the afternoon. A tractor laden with quarry metal heading to Chilakapalem Junction from Krishnapuram rammed the auto-rickshaw around 3:30 pm.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. They also shifted the deceased to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences for postmortem.

Later, the auto driver and others were shifted to government hospital in Srikakulam for better treatment.

A case has been registered at Ponduru police station and investigation is on.