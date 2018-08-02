Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, Jana Sena mum on injustice to State: N Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister on Wednesday performed Bhoomi Pooja at upper Pennar project (Perur reservoir) to supply Krishna water to the reservoir and unveiled a pylon.

Perur reservoir. (File Photo | EPS)

ANANTAPUR:Launching a scathing attack against the BJP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the BJP itself had fallen into the trap of YSRC and not the TDP as stated by Prime Minister Modi, in reply to a no-confidence motion against his government in the Lok Sabha. The Chief Minister on Wednesday performed Bhoomi Pooja at upper Pennar project (Perur reservoir) to supply Krishna water to the reservoir and unveiled a pylon.

Speaking on the occasion, he  reiterated that the TDP government was committed to the development of the drought-prone Anantapur. He announced that the canal, through which Krishna water is supplied to Perur reservoir, would be named after slain TDP MLA Paritala Ravindra. He urged farmers to utilise water in an optimum manner by adopting the drip irrigation and other modern methods.   

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of Grama Darshini programme at Perur, Naidu said thousands of houses were sanctioned for Anantapur under various housing schemes. Central University will also come up in the district. A highway will be laid from Anantapur to Amaravati for better connectivity. The State government is ready to set up a steel plant in Kadapa if the Centre provides tax exemptions and incentives, he said.

Naidu lashed out at YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for remaining silent though the BJP-led NDA government did gross injustice to the State by not implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. Though the statements of Union Ministers and the affidavits being filed by the Centre in Supreme Court on bifurcation promises were contradictory, the Opposition Leader and the Jana Sena chief failed to question the BJP government, Naidu said.

Jagan who stated that he could not promise BC quota to Kapus as the issue was not in the purview of the State, had taken a U-turn following widespread resentment from the people of the community, which reflected his character. Unlike the YSRC, the TDP is committed to fulfilling all the promises made to people, he said.

