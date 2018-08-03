Awareness drive on APSPDCL app begins in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: APSPDCL authorities will conduct awareness campaigns on digital payments of electricity bills of the customers by downloading apps on their smartphones. APSPDCL Guntur district SE B Jayabharath Rao inaugurated the special campaign at APSRTC NTR Bus Station in the city on Thursday.

The drive was simultaneously conducted all over the district. The department has given training to all employees on downloading the APSPDCL app and the special campaign will continue in Guntur district up to August 25.

As of now, 22.23 per cent of customers pay their electricity bills through APSPDCL app in Guntur-1 division, 17.62 per cent in Guntur-2 division, 8.20 per cent in Amravati division, 13.01 per cent in Tenali division, 10.63 per cent in Bapatla division, 10.61 per cent in Narasaraopet division and 7.94 per cent in Macherla division. Hence, the officials fixed 60 per cent target for August.

The APSPDCL officials will visit houses, colleges, government and private offices, Mee Seva centres and other areas in Guntur district to create awareness among the public about digital payments by downloading the app. The officials will visit houses wearing badges so that the consumers can verify their identity during the special campaign.

SE Jayabharath Rao said that 2,000 customers have come forward to download the free app during the special campaign in Guntur city alone on Thursday. He said the department had fixed the target of 60 per cent through a massive campaign in Guntur district. He said that presently 21 per cent of the customers are paying their bills by downloading different apps.

He said the remaining customers are paying their bills through cash so the department had started the campaign in Guntur district.SAO NSS Prasad, DE’s J Hari Babu, CA Armstrong, ADE’s G Suresh Babu, B Chandra Naik, E Balarami Reddy, M Surendra Babu and other officials participated.