Big thrust to use of electric vehicles in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at promoting usage of electric vehicles and to encourage electric vehicle manufacturers, the State Cabinet on Thursday approved certain amendments to the AP Electric Mobility Policy. Under the policy, the government, private individuals and firms purchasing electric vehicles will get exemption from road tax and registration fee till 2024.

Under the revised AP Electric Mobility Policy-2018, the government will reimburse the SGST collected from recharging and refilling stations set up by the government agencies or private firms or individuals. For reimbursing the GST, those agencies leasing electric vehicles to government or government firms must get registered in AP itself.

Disclosing the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting held at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday to mediapersons, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said the Cabinet approved AP Mega Seed Park Policy-2018 to make AP the destination for seed industries and to supply quality seeds to farmers. The mega seed park to be set up in Kurnool district, will attract investments to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore and provide large scale employment opportunities.

He said the Cabinet decided to introduce market intervention fund to stabilise the market and help the farmers get remunerative price for their produce. Though, there is no clarity over the exact amount to be earmarked for the market intervention fund, it is learnt that it will be around Rs 500 crore.The minister said the State Cabinet decided to sanction monthly remuneration of Rs 3,000 per month to ASHA workers in addition to their performance-based incentive. He said the Cabinet decided to introduce AP Textile and Apparel Policy 2018-2023. Aimed at attracting investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore in the coming five years and creation of 2.5 lakh jobs, the government wants to place the State on top overtaking Maharashtra and Gujarat making use of the available cotton in the State. Under the policy, the government will offer various incentives and will make deliberations for attracting industries to the State.

The Council of Ministers approved formation of the standing committee with AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman as Chairman, Principal Secretary to Government (FAC), Commissioner, APCRDA, subject matter expert and special commissioner, APCRDA, as its members to oversee the issuance of Amaravati Bonds 2018 and evaluate the coupon rate and arrange fee received in the bidding.

The Cabinet gave approval for raising Rs 2,000 crore on BSE Electronic bidding platform on fixed rate method at a coupon rate of 10.32 per cent quarterly payable with a basic issue size of Rs 1,300 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 700 crore as per norms of the term sheet. Authorising the commissioner to exercise the option of green shoe option in case of good response on EBP.

The Cabinet also decided to establish nine polytechnics in animal husbandry and 11 colleges in fisheries in the private sector with affiliation to Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati.It is learnt that the Cabinet felt something fishy behind the North Eastern States banning aqua products of AP and also lamented the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards AP in giving permission to introduce international flight services from Vijayawada airport.

Formation of VMRDA

Expansion of 5,573 sq km area of VUDA into Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), which will have an area of 6,764.59 sq km. Apart from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, Vizianagaram, Amudalavalasa, Yalamanchili, Tuni municipalities, Rajam and Nellimarla Nagara Panchayats, 1,340 villages from 50 mandals of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts will come under the purview of VMRDA, which is expected to have a population of 60.53 lakh

Other key decisions

Developing airstrip at Kuppam at a cost of J95 crore in an area of 450 acres. Though, the State government initially planned to construct a greenfield airport in Kuppam, being represented by CM Naidu in area of 850 acres, Ministry of Defence rejected permission for the same citing that it is located less than 150 km from Bengaluru airport

Ban on CPI (Maoist) affiliated bodies to continue for another year from Aug 17

Andhra Pradesh State Physiotherapy Council to be set up

Medical Tourism Project in Vizag