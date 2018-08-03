Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight killed in blast at a granite quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool; rescue operations on

Police cordoned off the area and are not allowing anyone near the quarry premises on the suspicion that there might be more explosives in the quarry which might go off anytime.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

At least eight people were killed in a blast in a mining quarry unit at Agraharam village in Alur mandal on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: At least eight persons were killed in an explosion in a granite quarry in Aluru mandal of Kurnool district on Friday night. Three tractors, a lorry and a shed, under which the workers were taking shelter, were gutted in the fire, police said.

According to locals and eye-witnesses, the intensity of the blast was experienced by people living in the areas 10 km away from the quarry in Hattibelagal village and tremors were felt in several villages in the neighbourhood and some houses even developed cracks. All the deceased are suspected to be migrant labours from Bihar, Punjab and other states. There were nearly 30 workers at the quarry when the blast took place and some of them rushed out of the site with burns while some others could come out safely.

So intense was the blast that people rushed to the quarry found dead bodies scattered in the quarry and some of them were in mutilated condition. "The blast took place around 8.15 pm and when we rushed there, we saw three tractors and a lorry on fire. We could see at least seven bodies, some of them mutilated, at the site,'' an eye-witness said.

Fire tenders rushed to the place and are trying to douse the flames that engulfed the vehicles and the shed. Police cordoned off the area and are not allowing anyone near the quarry premises on the suspicion that there might be more explosives in the quarry which might go off anytime.

It was learnt that the quarry was operated illegally and the villagers of nearby villages have been asking the officials to take action against the illegal blastings and movement of heavy vehicles that are posing threat to their lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Explosion worker deaths granite quarry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release