New lease of life for four-year-old boy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Doctors at Raghavendra Hospital in the city successfully cured a four-year-old boy suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder through stem cells treatment on Thursday. Neurosurgeon Dr Vemuri Naga Sankar said the boy, who belongs to Vijayawada, was suffering from ADHD and hearing impairment for the past two years but failed to get proper treatment. He said the doctors collected stem cells from the bone marrow and injected them into spine of the boy. The boy regained his faculty of hearing after four weeks of the treatment and now he is swiftly recovering from ADHA.

Dr Naga Sankar said ADHD was mostly observed among children associated with psychiatric disorders. He said multiple factors would cause ADHD and the absence of proper treatment worsens the patient’s condition. He said stem cell, which can be isolated from the patient’s own cells from bone marrow or fat tissue, can be concentrated and injected back into the patient with damaged nerves. He said this was the first time stem cells treatment was given to the patient and he responded with 85 per cent recovery. He said the boy will now be able to listen properly.