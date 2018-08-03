TRS MP’s son ‘sexual harassed’ nursing students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging sexual harassment by former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay, a group of 11 girl students from a nursing college in Nizamabad met with Home Minister, Naini Narasimha Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Home Minister contacted DGP, M Mahendar Reddy, and asked for the matter to be probed by Nizamabad police commissioner. The 11 girls will also be meeting police commissioner Karthikeya on Friday morning.

Sanjay is the elder son of ruling party’s Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas. Sanjay’s younger brother D Aravind had recently joined BJP and is considered a prospective candidate for the party. The 11 girls, from Shaankary College Of Nursing which is reportedly owned by Sanjay and is located in Borgaon, Nizamabad, approached the Home Minister along with rights activist Sandhya of the Progressive Organization for Women(PoW).

Sandhya said 11 of the 13 girls, including the two girls whom Sanjay allegedly took to his house forcibly, approached her on Thursday morning, following which she proceeded to meet the Home Minister.

When contacted Sanjay, his phone was switched off.