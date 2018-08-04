Civic body chief for demolition of illegal buildings for road widening

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Directing GMC officials to demolish unauthorised constructions, the civic chief has asked them to speed up road widening works in the city.

In the latest inspections, Guntur Municipal Corporation(GMC) commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar reviewed road works at Brodipet, Lakshmipuram, SVN colony, Nandivelugu and Nallapadu areas with GMC officials on Friday.

At Nandivelugu, the head official instructed to finish road widening works without any delay as it has been a while since the work began; at SVN colony, he asked the sanitary staff to clear garbage piled up on roadsides

Also, Srikesh B Lathkar directed the planning department to issue occupancy certificates and land conversion certificates after thorough verification and scrutiny of all the necessary documents without fail.

He asked building inspectors to take necessary action against the builders who deviate from the authorised planning for the building. The civic chief directed the planning department officials to take action against such builders who block drainage or constructs ramps on the roads.GMC deputy commissioner D Srinivas, city planner S Chakrapani, EE’s Srinivas, Ram Naik and other officials took part in the inspection.